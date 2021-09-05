Cricket-India set England 368 to win fourth test
India were all out for 466 in their second innings, setting England a victory target of 368 in the fourth test at The Oval on Sunday. Opener Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with a stellar 127, while Cheteshwar Pujara (61), Shardul Thakur (60) and Rishabh Pant (50) hit fifties. Chris Woakes was the pick of the English bowlers claiming 3-83. The five-test series is level at 1-1.
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-09-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 20:57 IST
India were all out for 466 in their second innings, setting England a victory target of 368 in the fourth test at The Oval on Sunday. Opener Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with a stellar 127, while Cheteshwar Pujara (61), Shardul Thakur (60) and Rishabh Pant (50) hit fifties.
Chris Woakes was the pick of the English bowlers claiming 3-83. The five-test series is level at 1-1.
