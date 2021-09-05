Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times in GMT): 1545 PLAY RESUMES AFTER LIGHT RAIN ON OUTSIDE COURTS Two doubles matches -- on Court 17 and Grandstand -- got back underway after they were briefly interrupted by rain.

Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times in GMT): 1545 PLAY RESUMES AFTER LIGHT RAIN ON OUTSIDE COURTS

Two doubles matches -- on Court 17 and Grandstand -- got back underway after they were briefly interrupted by rain. Heavy rain is not forecast for today.

1510 PLAY UNDERWAY Argentine 11th seed Diego Schwartzman took the court against unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp for their fourth-round match in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Women's fifth seed Elina Svitolina will open proceedings at Arthur Ashe Stadium against former world number one Simona Halep. Men's second seed Daniil Medvedev takes on Britain's Dan Evans later in the day session. READ MORE:

(Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

