Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:36 PM EDT on Sunday, Sept 5

Cowboys RG Zack Martin tests positive for COVID-19 Dallas Cowboys All-Pro right guard Zack Martin tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday night's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-MARTIN, Field Level Media - -

Reports: Seahawks signing CB Blessuan Austin The Seattle Seahawks are signing former New York Jets cornerback Blessuan Austin, multiple outlets reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-AUSTIN, Field Level Media - - - -

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Pirates place JT Brubaker, Duane Underwood on IL The Pittsburgh Pirates placed right-handers JT Brubaker and Duane Underwood Jr. on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with right shoulder inflammation. BASEBALL-MLB-PIT-TRANSACTIONS, Field Level Me

- - Yankees place RHP Jonathan Loaisiga (rotator cuff) on IL The New York Yankees placed standout reliever Jonathan Loaisiga on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right shoulder strain. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-LOAISIGA, Field Level Media

- - Red Sox add scheduled starter Nick Pivetta to COVID list The Boston Red Sox added right-hander Nick Pivetta, Sunday's scheduled starter, to the COVID-19 injured list just hours before the game. BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-PIVETTA, Field level Media

- - Twins' Luke Farrell returns from 60-day IL The Minnesota Twins activated right-hander Luke Farrell from the 60-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. BASEBALL-MLB-MIN-FARRELL, Field Level Media

- - Dodgers OF AJ Pollock sidelined with hamstring strain Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock appears headed to the injured list after straining his right hamstring during Saturday night's 6-1 win at San Francisco. BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-POLLOCK, Field Level Media

- - Rockies shut down LHP Austin Gomber for season The Colorado Rockies have shut down left-hander Austin Gomber for the season so he can recover from a stress fracture in his lower back. BASEBALL-MLB-COL-GOMBER, Field Level Media

- - Brewers place SS Willy Adames (quad) on 10-day IL The Milwaukee Brewers placed shortstop Willy Adames on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left quad strain. BASEBALL-MLB-MIL-ADAMES, Field Level Media

- - Angels place Justin Upton (back) on 10-day injured list The Los Angeles Angels placed outfielder Justin Upton on the 10-day injured list Sunday with an ailing back. BASEBALL-MLB-LAA-UPTON, Field Level Media

- - Sunday game coverage (all times ET):

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Oakland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m. Cleveland at Boston, 1:10 p.m. Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m. - - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Sunday game coverage (all times ET):

No. 9 Notre Dame at Florida State, 7:30 p.m. - - - -

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Sunday game coverage (all times ET):

Las Vegas at Chicago, 3 p.m. Atlanta at Dallas, 4 p.m. - - - -

SOCCER World Cup qualifying Canada at USMNT (in Nashville), 8 p.m.

- - - - NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Canadiens decline to match Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet The Montreal Canadiens have declined to match an offer sheet signed by restricted free-agent center Jesperi Kotkaniemi, making him officially a member of the Carolina Hurricanes. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-MTL-KOTKANIEMI, Field Level Media - - - -

GOLF PGA Tour Championship Coverage of the fourth round of the PGA Tour Championship. GOLF-PGA-TOUR-CHAMP, Field Level Media

- - LPGA -- Solheim Cup

- - - - TENNIS

US Open: WTA and ATP recaps Recaps of the men's and women's draw at the US Open in New York. TENNIS-WTA-ATP, Field Level Media - - - -

AUTO RACING NASCAR Truck Series at Darlington, 1:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington, 6 p.m.

- - - - ESPORTS

Overwatch League playoff play-in event (East) CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 14 Overwatch League playoff play-in event (West) - - - -

