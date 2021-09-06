Left Menu

Soccer-Centurion Lukaku sets Belgium on their way to convincing win over Czechs

Victory consolidated Belgium’s top place in Group E as they moved to 13 points from five games, six points clear of the second placed Czechs. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Romelu Lukaku marked his 100th cap with an early goal to set Belgium on their way to an impressive 3-0 win over the Czech Republic in their World Cup qualifier in Brussels on Sunday. It was Lukaku's 67th goal for his country and came after eight minutes, followed by a second from captain Eden Hazard four minutes before halftime.

Substitute Alexis Saelemaekers added a third with 25 minutes left to play to underline Belgium's top place in the FIFA rankings and extend to 29 games their unbeaten home record.

