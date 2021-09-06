Soccer-Centurion Lukaku sets Belgium on their way to convincing win over Czechs

Romelu Lukaku marked his 100th cap with an early goal to set Belgium on their way to an impressive 3-0 win over the Czech Republic in their World Cup qualifier in Brussels on Sunday. It was Lukaku's 67th goal for his country and came after eight minutes, followed by a second from captain Eden Hazard four minutes before halftime.

Substitute Alexis Saelemaekers added a third with 25 minutes left to play to underline Belgium’s top place in the FIFA rankings and extend to 29 games their unbeaten home record. Victory consolidated Belgium’s top place in Group E as they moved to 13 points from five games, six points clear of the second placed Czechs. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

