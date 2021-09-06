HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times in GMT): 2210 FERNANDEZ FLIES INTO QUARTER-FINALS

Canadian teen sensation Leylah Fernandez stormed into her first Grand Slam quarter-final with a 4-6 7-6(5) 6-2 victory over 16th seed Angelique Kerber. Fernandez, who turns 19 on Monday, will next face Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina.

1935 MEDVEDEV MARCHES ON Second seed Daniil Medvedev cruised into the quarter-finals with comfortable 6-3 6-4 6-3 victory over Britain's Dan Evans.

The Russian will next face Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp, who beat Argentine 11th seed Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 5-7 5-7 6-1 to the reach the last eight at a major for the first time. READ MORE:

1735 SVITOLINA TOO GOOD FOR HALEP Fifth seed Elina Svitolina easily dispatched former world number one Simona Halep in straight sets, winning 6-3 6-3 in 76 minutes.

1545 PLAY RESUMES AFTER LIGHT RAIN ON OUTSIDE COURTS Two doubles matches -- on Court 17 and Grandstand -- got back underway after they were briefly interrupted by rain.

Heavy rain is not forecast on day seven. (Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond and Christian Radnedge)

