F1: Valtteri Bottas to join Alfa Romeo from 2022 season

Valtteri Bottas on Monday agreed to join forces with former boss Fred Vasseur at Alfa Romeo from next season, after signing a multi-year deal with the Swiss team.

ANI | Hinwil | Updated: 06-09-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 17:37 IST
Valtteri Bottas (Photo: Twitter/Valtteri Bottas). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Valtteri Bottas on Monday agreed to join forces with former boss Fred Vasseur at Alfa Romeo from next season, after signing a multi-year deal with the Swiss team. The Finn, who won the GP3 title with Vasseur's ART Grand Prix team in 2011, will leave Mercedes where he has partnered with Lewis Hamilton since 2017.

During his time with the Silver Arrows, he played a key role in winning four constructors' championships and secured nine wins and 53 podiums. His future at Mercedes has been the subject of speculation for months, with boss Toto Wolff evaluating whether to promote the brand's junior George Russell into Bottas' seat.

Bottas' experience will be key to Alfa Romeo, as they look to make a move towards the front of the grid next year -- when sweeping new rules are introduced. "A new chapter in my racing career is opening: I'm excited to join Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN for 2022 and beyond for what is going to be a new challenge with an iconic manufacturer," said Bottas, as per formula1.com.

"Alfa Romeo is a brand that needs no introduction, they have written some great pages of Formula 1 history and it's going to be an honour to represent this marque. The potential of the setup in Hinwil is clear and I am relishing the opportunity to help lead the team forward up the grid, especially with the new regulations in 2022 giving the team a chance to make a leap in performance," he added. The news comes after Kimi Raikkonen announced he will leave Alfa Romeo and retire at the end of the season. The Italian team has yet to decide who will partner Bottas in 2022. (ANI)

