Left Menu

Cricket-England 131-2 chasing 368 for victory against India

Hameed hit six fours in his knock but looked uncomfortable against Jadeja's left-arm spin. England's highest successful run chase was when they achieved a 359-run target in the 2019 Headingley test against Australia.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-09-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 17:52 IST
Cricket-England 131-2 chasing 368 for victory against India
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England lost two quick wickets before reaching 131-2 at lunch on the final day of the evenly-poised fourth test against India at The Oval on Monday. Chasing a daunting victory target of 368, the hosts made a strong start with a century opening partnership before India made inroads and restricted England's scoring rate with some disciplined bowling.

Haseeb Hameed was unbeaten on 62 at the interval and England captain Joe Root was on eight. Earlier, both openers brought up their fifties before Shardul Thakur ended their fluent 100-run stand.

Rory Burns took two runs off Thakur to bring up his 50 but the seamer angled the next ball in and the opener could only edge it behind. Hameed should also have been back in the pavilion but Mohammed Siraj dropped an easy catch at mid-on after the opener, on 56, played a reckless shot against Ravindra Jadeja.

India could not be denied a second wicket, though, and Dawid Malan was run out for five after responding to Hameed's call for a tight single. Hameed hit six fours in his knock but looked uncomfortable against Jadeja's left-arm spin.

England's highest successful run chase was when they achieved a 359-run target in the 2019 Headingley test against Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021