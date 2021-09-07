Soccer-Away fans allowed at UEFA competition games from next week

Left Menu

Away fans will be allowed to attend European club competition games when the group stage of the Champions League, Europa League and inaugural Conference League get underway next week, European soccer's governing body (UEFA) said on Monday.

Away fans will be allowed to attend European club competition games when the group stage of the Champions League, Europa League and inaugural Conference League get underway next week, European soccer's governing body (UEFA) said on Monday. However, travelling supporters will still be subject to national government COVID-19 restrictions.

Away fans have not been allowed at European club competition matches since the start of the pandemic, with only a limited number of supporters present at the Champions League and Europa League finals in May. "Considering the different rules and regulations applicable across the UEFA member association territories, it was decided to... leave any decision with regards to spectators to the relevant competent authorities," UEFA said in a statement.

UEFA added that it will no longer require players who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 to be tested in order to play in European club competition matches. However, players may still need to be tested to enter countries for matches according to government restrictions.

The Champions League group stage kicks off on Sept. 14, with matches including Manchester United at Young Boys and Barcelona hosting Bayern Munich.

