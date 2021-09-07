HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times in GMT): 0614 SAKKARI DOWNS ANDREESCU

Greece's Maria Sakkari, the 17th seed, ousted 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu 6-7(2) 7-6(6) 6-3 in a grueling encounter at Arthur Ashe Stadium lasting almost three-and-a-half hours. 0215 DJOKOVIC BATTLES PAST BROOKSBY

Top seed Novak Djokovic continued his bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam and 21st major title by securing a 1-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over American Jenson Brooksby. READ MORE:

2355 PLISKOVA OVERCOMES PAVLYUCHENKOVA Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova returned to the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the first time since 2018 with a 7-5 6-4 victory over Russian 14th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

2255 BERRETTINI BATTLES PAST OTTE Italian sixth seed Matteo Berrettini overcame a second-set wobble to beat German qualifier Oscar Otte 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-2 and return to the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the second time in three years.

2015 HARRIS SERVES UP OPELKA VICTORY South African Lloyd Harris caused a minor upset with a 6-7(6) 6-4 6-1 6-3 win over 22nd-seeded local hope Reilly Opelka.

Harris fired 36 aces compared to Opelka's 24 while winning 92% of his first-serve points, as he reached the quarter-finals where he faces fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev. 2010 RADUCANU THROUGH TO FIRST MAJOR QUARTER-FINAL

British teenager Emma Raducanu extended her fairytale run at the U.S. Open with a 6-2 6-1 victory over American Shelby Rogers to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time, where she will meet Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic. 1840 ZVEREV ZIPS PAST SINNER

Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev, seeded fourth, extended his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-4 6-4 7-6(7) victory over Italian 13th seed Jannik Sinner. 1720 BENCIC SURVIVES SWIATEK TEST

Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic overcame a tough first-set tiebreak to beat seventh seed Iga Swiatek 7-6(12) 6-3 to progress to the quarter-finals.

