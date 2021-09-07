Left Menu

Ireland call up Shane Getkate as replacement for injured Campher ahead of Zimbabwe ODIs

Cricket Ireland has confirmed that Curtis Campher will miss the three-match World Cup Super League series against Zimbabwe starting on Wednesday due to an injury. Shane Getkate will come in as a replacement for Campher in the 15-man squad.

ANI | Dublin | Updated: 07-09-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 14:29 IST
Curtis Campher (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Cricket Ireland has confirmed that Curtis Campher will miss the three-match World Cup Super League series against Zimbabwe starting on Wednesday due to an injury. Shane Getkate will come in as a replacement for Campher in the 15-man squad. Cricket Ireland said Campher, who has only recently overcome an ankle injury, was making his T20 International debut at Clontarf last month when he injured his AC joint in his shoulder whilst diving in the field.

"Losing Curtis' ability with both bat and ball is certainly a blow ahead of the World Cup Super League series, and we all share his disappointment given how hard he had worked to overcome his ankle injury. That said, he will work closely with our Head of Physiotherapy and Medical Services with the hope of being fit and ready for the T20 World Cup in October," Andrew White, Chair of national men's selectors said in a statement. "We have called up Shane Getkate into the ODI squad as a like-for-like replacement in terms of all-round skills. Shane finished the second-highest wicket-taker in the recently completed T20 International series, so comes into the ODI squad in good form," he added.

The ODIs are part of the ICC World Cup Super League -- which forms the qualification pathway to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The ODI leg of the tour will get underway on Wednesday. Ireland defeated Zimbabwe in the T20I series 3-2 on Saturday.

Ireland's ODI squad: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young. (ANI)

