F1: Lewis Hamilton welcomes Russell to Mercedes-AMG Petronas team

Reigning seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has welcomed George Russell to Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, beginning from the 2022 Formula One season as the sport enters a new era of technical regulations. "I want to take a moment to welcome George Russell to the team. Through hard work, he has rightly earned his spot. I look forward to seeing him grow as a driver with this great team and working with him to raise this team higher. See you next year," Hamilton tweeted.

The multiple world championship-winning team has spent the last few months evaluating whether to retain incumbent Valtteri Bottas or promote their protege Russell -- currently racing for Williams -- in his stead. This confirmation follows the news that Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo Racing next year, after five highly successful seasons with Mercedes. Valtteri joined Mercedes in 2017, scoring 9 race wins, 54 podiums and 17 pole positions to date with the team.

He has played a pivotal role in Mercedes winning four Constructors' World Championships since 2017, and his partnership with Lewis Hamilton will be recorded as one of the most successful in the sport's history. Valtteri will be succeeded by 23-year-old George Russell, who joined the Mercedes Young Driver Programme in 2017. George won that season's GP3 Series championship, and became FIA Formula 2 champion the following year, before graduating to Formula One with Williams in 2019. (ANI)

