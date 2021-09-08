Soccer-Damsgaard shines as Denmark hammer Israel 5-0
Thomas Delaney scored in the 58th minute and Andreas Cornelius added a fifth in stoppage time as the Danes dominated the game.
- Country:
- Denmark
Mikkel Damsgaard's superb playmaking laid the foundations for Denmark's 5-0 thrashing of Israel in their Group F World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. The Danes have now won all six of their games, scoring 22 goals conceding none, and top the standings with 18 points. They have a seven-point lead over second-placed Scotland, with Israel a point further back and four games left to play.
The 21-year-old Damsgaard, who broke into the side after Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in their opening Euro 2020 match in June, was once again the creative fulcrum and it was his shot that was parried into the path of Yussuf Poulsen, who scored the opener in the 28th minute. Captain Simon Kjaer added a second three minutes later and Andreas Skov Olsen also netted before the break. Thomas Delaney scored in the 58th minute and Andreas Cornelius added a fifth in stoppage time as the Danes dominated the game.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Christian Eriksen
- Simon
- Damsgaard
- Euro 2020
- Thomas Delaney
- Scotland
- Danes
- Kjaer
- Denmark
ALSO READ
Soccer-Scotland coach Clarke extends stay until Euro 2024
Soccer-Belgium resist overhaul of ageing squad after Euro 2020 disappointment
Luis Enrique names Spain squad with 7 changes from Euro 2020
Mancini keeps faith in Italy's Euro 2020-winning squad
Soccer-Dynamic Denmark sink Scotland to stay top of group