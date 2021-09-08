Left Menu

ISL: SC East Bengal sign Songpu Singsit, Semboi Haokip; Sourav Das extends stay

Indian Super League (ISL) side SC East Bengal have acquired the services of left-winger Songpu Singsit and striker Semboi Haokip on one-year deals.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-09-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 08:48 IST
Sourav Das extends stay at SC East Bengal (Photo/ SC East Bengal). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Super League (ISL) side SC East Bengal have acquired the services of left-winger Songpu Singsit and striker Semboi Haokip on one-year deals. Sourav Das has also extended his stay with the club, penning a one-year deal that will keep him at the club till the end of the season.

Singsit joined the red and gold brigade from the I-League side NEROCA FC where he had a stellar last term, becoming the I-League Fans Emerging Player of the 2021 season. On the other hand, Hoakip has joined East Bengal FC from Bengaluru FC where he spent four seasons. Haokip was with East Bengal in 2017 for a short loan spell from Kerala Blasters FC.

"SC East Bengal will provide a fresh challenge and that is something I look forward to. I have played for East Bengal before so it's great to be back. I know the pulse of the fans and that always motivates a footballer," said Haokip in an official SC East Bengal release. Sourav Das had joined East Bengal on loan from Mumbai City FC in the January transfer window, playing three games for the Robbie Fowler side. Sourav added stability in midfield with a passing accuracy of 78.5 per cent.

SC East Bengal, coached by Liverpool great Robbie Fowler, took part in their maiden ISL campaign last time, finishing in ninth place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

