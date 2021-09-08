US Open: Aryna Sabalenka beats Krejcikova to set semi-final clash against Leylah Fernandez

On day nine of the ongoing US Open it was the 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez who continued her fairytale run at New York as she entered her first major semi-finals. The world number two Aryna Sabalenka also cruised into the last four at the Flushing Meadows. Fernandez cruised past Tokyo bronze medalist Elina Svitolina, the world number 5, by 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5) thriller. For the third straight match, the Canadian won the third set against a card-carrying member of the WTA's elite.

The result is Fernandez's third career Top 5 win, two of which have come this fortnight. She is the third Canadian to make the semi-finals in Flushing Meadows following Carling Bassett-Seguso in 1984 and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu, and she is also the youngest US Open semifinalist since an 18-year-old Maria Sharapova in 2005, as per wtstennis.com. In another women's quarter-final of the day, the number two seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus swept into her second Grand Slam semi-final in a row by defeating No.8 seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-4, under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sabalenka dispatched this year's Roland Garros champion Krejcikova in every dominating fashion, and thus guaranteeing a first-time Grand Slam champion at this year's US Open. In the semi-finals, Sabalenka will take on the Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez. It will be the first meeting between Sabalenka and Fernandez. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)