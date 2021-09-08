Left Menu

Durand Cup 2021: Indian Air Force face litmus test against FC Bengaluru United

Day five of the 130th Durand Cup will see some more action from Group A when the Indian Air Force football team take on FC Bengaluru United.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-09-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 17:22 IST
Durand Cup symbol. Image Credit: ANI
Day five of the 130th Durand Cup will see some more action from Group A when the Indian Air Force football team take on FC Bengaluru United. The Indian Air Force team lost their opening match to Mohammedan SC by a staggering 4-1 margin, making their game against Bengaluru United a must-win.

The I-League 2nd division side on the other hand did just enough in their first game to see off 10-men CRPF by a slender 1-0 margin. A win against the Airmen will all but guarantee a place in the knockout stages for United. Speaking ahead of the game, Richard Hood, head coach, FC Bengaluru United said, "We were not expecting any set of 90 minutes to be easy at the Durand and were mentally prepared to work for our points. The approach remains the same going into our game versus Air Force and that is to be ready to put in one more sincere shift and ensure that we secure the 3 points.

"It is hard to label any game as most or least important at this stage. Everyone involved is locked into the commitment to not drop any points and build on adding to our points tally through a steady and convincing performance." The match is scheduled for a 3pm kick-off at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium on Thursday. (ANI)

