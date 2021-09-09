Left Menu

Another member of India's support staff tests positive, team cancels practice

A member of Indias support staff has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to cancel its practice session ahead of the fifth Test against England beginning here on Friday.A BCCI official confirmed the development to PTI. Head coach Ravi Shastri is already in isolation after testing positive for the virus during the fourth Test.

A member of India's support staff has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to cancel its practice session ahead of the fifth Test against England beginning here on Friday.

A BCCI official confirmed the development to PTI. But, the identity of the support staff member could not be ascertained. The players have been advised to remain in their respective rooms. Head coach Ravi Shastri is already in isolation after testing positive for the virus during the fourth Test. Fielding coach R Sridhar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and physio Nitin Patel are also isolating in London. Only batting coach Vikram Rathour was with the team when it won the fourth Test at the Oval on day five. India lead the series 2-1 but the development has cast a fresh shadow on the fifth and final Test.

