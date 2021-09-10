Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer - Man United homecoming is no vacation, says Ronaldo

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says his return to Old Trafford is not a vacation and he hopes to prove himself again with consistent performances over the next three to four years. The 36-year-old Portuguese spent six seasons at United between 2003-09, winning eight major trophies, and rejoined them from Juventus last month on a two-year contract.

Former Germany defender Boateng guilty of bodily harm, fined 1.8 million euros

Former Germany and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, who this month signed for Olympique Lyonnais, was found guilty of premeditated bodily harm on his former partner, a spokesperson for a court in Munich said on Thursday. He was fined 1.8 million euros ($2.13 million).

Soccer - Danish defender Jorgensen joins Brentford on year-long deal

Brentford have signed Denmark defender Mathias Jorgensen on a one-year contract with the option of another year, the promoted Premier League club said on Thursday. Popularly known as Zanka, the 31-year-old arrives as a free agent following two loan spells away from Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce and brings with him English top flight experience having previously represented Huddersfield Town.

Motor racing - Tsunoda surprised to keep his F1 seat

Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda said on Thursday he was surprised to have been retained by his AlphaTauri Formula One team for another year. The Italy-based outfit confirmed an unchanged lineup of Tsunoda and Frenchman Pierre Gasly, winner of last year's Italian Grand Prix, ahead of this weekend's home race at Monza.

Athletics - Thompson-Herah ends stellar season on a high

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah finished off her golden year on a high when she won the 100 metres title in the season-ending Diamond League final in Zurich on Thursday. Thompson-Herah followed up her Olympic 100 and 200 metres double in Tokyo by coming within 0.05 seconds of Florence Griffith Joyner's 33-year-old 100 metres world record in a Diamond League meeting two weeks ago.

Tennis - U.S. Open order of play on Friday

Order of play on the main show court on the 12th day of the U.S. Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

Cricket - West Indies recall experienced Rampaul to T20 World Cup squad

West Indies recalled experienced pace bowler Ravi Rampaul to the team for the first time in six years as the defending champions on Thursday named their squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November. Rampaul, a member of the 2012 World Cup winning squad, played his last T20 match against Sri Lanka in 2015 and returns to bolster a solid looking lineup that will look to deliver an unprecedented third title for a single team.

Soccer - Liverpool's Klopp says Van Dijk fit, Keita fine after return to club

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has shaken off a minor ankle injury sustained while on duty with the Netherlands and will be available for their Premier League visit to Leeds United this weekend, manager Juergen Klopp said on Thursday. Knee surgery kept Van Dijk sidelined for most of last season and this year's European Championship where the Netherlands were eliminated in the last-16 by the Czech Republic.

Motor racing - Russell says he'll start on equal terms to Hamilton

George Russell said he would start on equal terms with seven- times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season but played down the prospect of friction between the two. The 23-year-old Briton will be Hamilton's third team mate at Mercedes and the first pairing with Nico Rosberg, who won the 2016 world championship, descended from warm friendship to glacial.

Kobe Bryant designed and signed Hublot watch hits the auction block

A Hublot watch designed and signed by basketball great Kobe Bryant is hitting the auction block, along with a sneaker and digital art, a package the seller values at $10 million. The timepiece is a limited edition 18K rose gold King Power 'Black Mamba' Tourbillon that Bryant designed as the brand's ambassador in 2013, according to luxury asset advisory firm GDGC Enterprises LLC, which is hosting the sale.

