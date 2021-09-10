Left Menu

Tennis-'Bad memories' of Roland Garros trip up Sakkari in New York

"Bad memories" from Roland Garros may have foiled Maria Sakkari at the U.S. Open on Thursday, as the 17th seed fell in the semi-final of a Grand Slam for the second time this year. The Greek was the favourite heading into her encounter with 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu on Arthur Ashe Stadium but was totally outplayed, losing in straight sets, struggling on serve and putting up 33 unforced errors.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 10:50 IST
Tennis-'Bad memories' of Roland Garros trip up Sakkari in New York
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

"Bad memories" from Roland Garros may have foiled Maria Sakkari at the U.S. Open on Thursday, as the 17th seed fell in the semi-final of a Grand Slam for the second time this year.

The Greek was the favourite heading into her encounter with 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu on Arthur Ashe Stadium but was totally outplayed, losing in straight sets, struggling on serve and putting up 33 unforced errors. Sakkari lost to Czech Barbora Krejcikova in the French Open semi in June, a nail-biting three-setter.

"I probably didn't handle it the right way, playing a second semi-final again this year. I had bad memories from my last one and I think I did not handle it the right way," Sakkari told reporters. "Things don't go your way most of the times. You just have to accept that."

She came up short at Flushing Meadows but she has much to be proud of, beating former champion Bianca Andreescu in a gruelling three hour, 30 minute fourth-round match and defeating world number four Karolina Pliskova in the quarters. "I'm a person that I'll go back home and I'll start working hard again because I'm having the best season of my life," she added.

"I still have very good chances of finishing where I want to finish this season no matter what happened here. "It's just that I have to keep believing in myself, keep doing what I'm doing."

She offered words of praise for Raducanu, the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final, and her opponent in the decider, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez. "It's huge what she has accomplished. They are both young. They play fearless. They have nothing to lose playing against us," she said. "They're out there fighting for that title. Very well done to both for getting here."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021