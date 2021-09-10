Left Menu

Shubhankar shoots 2-under 70, lies 22nd at Wentworth

PTI | Wentworth | Updated: 10-09-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 13:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
It was a tale of two nines for Shubhankar Sharma as he shot 2-under 70 to lie at T-22 in the opening round of the BMW PGA Championship here.

Sharma was 2-over for the front nine with bogeys on third and seventh and then changed his fortunes with birdies on 14th and 15th and an eagle on Par-5 17th to be placed T-22.

The play was suspended overnight due to darkness, with four groups remaining to complete in round one in the championship which is the third Rolex Series event of the 2021 Race to Dubai.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat carded seven birdies in a stunning back nine at Wentworth Club to take a share of the first-round lead.

The 32-year-old from Thailand has struggled to find the kind of form which has earned him four European Tour titles, but he reignited the flame on the West Course's famous back nine. Five birdies in succession were followed by back-to-back birdies at the 16th and 17th, earning him an eight-under 64 and a one-stroke advantage.

He was joined at the top by South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout, the three-time European Tour winner carding an eagle at the par-five fourth hole and picking up birdies on the final three holes to sign for his 64.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

