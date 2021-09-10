Left Menu

Soccer-Turkey mutually parts ways with head coach Senol Gunes

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 18:07 IST
Soccer-Turkey mutually parts ways with head coach Senol Gunes

Turkey have parted company with head coach Senol Gunes by mutual consent, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Friday, after the team were thrashed by the Netherlands in their World Cup qualifier this week amid a run of poor form.

Gunes, 68, was brought back in March 2019 after previously being in charge for four years from 2000, during which he led Turkey to third place at the 2002 World Cup. Despite qualifying for Euro 2020, following a dismal Nations League campaign in which Turkey managed one win, he faced mounting criticism over poor performances that saw Turkey exit the European Championship with three defeats.

On Tuesday, the Netherlands ran out 6-1 winners over 10-man Turkey at the Amsterdam Arena to take over at the top of World Cup qualifying Group G, while Turkey fell to third behind Norway, albeit only two points off the pacesetters. Gunes acknowledged the defeat was his responsibility and added that he would mull his future. On Friday, the TFF announced his departure.

"Following the discussions with our National Team Head Coach Senol Gunes, it has been decided mutually to part ways," the TFF said in a statement, thanking the coach for his contributions. It was not immediately clear who will replace Gunes.

On paper, Gunes leaves behind a strong squad composed of a talented group of young players, most of whom play in Europe's top five leagues. They made an encouraging start to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by beating the Netherlands and Norway in March but then drew with Latvia and Montenegro.

Turkey host Norway in their next qualifier on Oct. 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021