Sports News Roundup: Formula One considering stand-alone sprint races in 2022; Rockies stun Phillies with three-run ninth and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Fifth India-England test not cancelled due to IPL, says ECB CEO Harrison

India not fielding a team for the final test against England had nothing to do with the rescheduled Indian Premier League (IPL) which left no room for the match to be postponed, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison said on Friday. With India leading the series 2-1, the test at Old Trafford was cancelled barely two hours before its scheduled start on Friday after the tourists failed to field a side following a COVID-19 case in their camp.

Soccer - Man United homecoming is no vacation, says Ronaldo

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says his return to Old Trafford is not a vacation and he hopes to prove himself again with consistent performances over the next three to four years. The 36-year-old Portuguese spent six seasons at United between 2003-09, winning eight major trophies, and rejoined them from Juventus last month on a two-year contract.

Cricket-Fifth England v India test called off after COVID-19 case

The fifth test between England and India at Old Trafford was cancelled barely two hours before its scheduled start on Friday after the tourists failed to field a side following a COVID-19 case in their camp. India were 2-1 up in the series heading into the final test but the match was thrown into doubt on Thursday after their physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Motor racing-Formula One considering stand-alone sprint races in 2022

Formula One could turn sprint races into stand-alone events next year with more points on offer and separate from Sunday's main grand prix, said motorsport managing director Ross Brawn. The sprint format is being experimented with at three rounds this season, for the second time in this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza, with qualifying on Friday and a Saturday 100km race deciding the grid for Sunday.

MLB roundup: Rockies stun Phillies with three-run ninth

Pinch hitter Ryan McMahon belted a two-run home run off Ian Kennedy with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Colorado Rockies past the host Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Thursday. Sam Hilliard then went back-to-back off Kennedy with a mammoth homer to cap a three-run ninth.

Soccer-Messi overtakes Pele with hat-trick as Argentina beat Bolivia

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick to give Argentina a 3-0 win over Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday, lifting him above Pele as South America's top international scorer with 79 goals. Messi got the opener after 14 minutes in Buenos Aires, dancing around the Bolivian defence before curling the ball into the net from just outside the box.

Tennis-'Impossible is nothing': Canadian teen Fernandez into US Open final

Leylah Fernandez's storybook U.S. Open continued with yet another upset on Thursday as the Canadian teenager shocked second seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(3) 4-6 6-4 to reach her first Grand Slam final. Rankings-wise, the second seeded Belarusian represented the toughest challenge yet for the 19-year-old lefhander but with a string of seeded victims behind her Fernandez had already shown she could not be intimidated.

Tennis-Fearless teenagers Fernandez, Raducanu a win away from glory

Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu will clash in one of the most improbable U.S. Open finals on Saturday, the teenagers' fearless tennis bringing them to the cusp of becoming the sport's newest major champion. Their title clash under the lights at the Arthur Ashe Stadium will be the first major final in the Open Era in either the men's and women's game to feature two unseeded players.

Kobe Bryant designed and signed Hublot watch hits the auction block

A Hublot watch designed and signed by basketball great Kobe Bryant is hitting the auction block, along with a sneaker and digital art, a package the seller values at $10 million. The timepiece is a limited edition 18K rose gold King Power 'Black Mamba' Tourbillon that Bryant designed as the brand's ambassador in 2013, according to luxury asset advisory firm GDGC Enterprises LLC, which is hosting the sale.

Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in first Italian Grand Prix practice

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was fastest for Mercedes in first practice for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Friday, comfortably ahead of Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen. The Briton lapped the super-fast circuit with a best time of one minute 20.926 seconds on the medium tyres, 0.452 quicker than his Dutch rival on the theoretically faster softs.

(With inputs from agencies.)