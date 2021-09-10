Left Menu

Player should return to national set up 3-4 years after retirement, Dhoni's case special: Kapil

I have always been of the opinion that once a cricketer retires he should come back to the set up only after three four years but this seems like a special case with the World Cup around the corner.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-09-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 22:29 IST
India great Kapil Dev on Friday welcomed M S Dhoni's appointment as the mentor of the national team for the T20 World Cup, saying it seems a special case since he has come back to the set up only one year after retirement.

Speaking at an event here, Kapil said there should be gap of at least three to four years for a retired cricketer to come back to the national set up. ''It is a good decision. I have always been of the opinion that once a cricketer retires he should come back to the set up only after three four years but this seems like a special case with the World Cup around the corner. Ravi (Shastri) is also down with COVID so it looks a special case,'' Kapil said.

BCCI on Wednesday made a surprise announcement on Dhoni's role when the squad for the T20 World Cup was named.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

