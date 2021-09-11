Left Menu

Danni Wyatt returns as England name squad for New Zealand ODIs

Top-order batter Danni Wyatt returned to the fold as England women's team on Saturday announced the squad for the five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

ANI | London | Updated: 11-09-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 14:00 IST
Danni Wyatt (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Top-order batter Danni Wyatt returned to the fold as England women's team on Saturday announced the squad for the five-match ODI series against New Zealand. Kate Cross and Lauren Winfield-Hill both return to the group, having missed out on the T20I series, while Wyatt is also back in the squad, having not been selected for the Royal London Series against India.

"We're really looking forward to the Royal London Series. It's a great test for us, and five more important ODIs ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup next year," said head coach Lisa Keightley in a statement. "It's been a very busy schedule and we'll need to work hard throughout it to ensure players are in the best position to get through it, and it may well be that we need to manage the group in order to do that," she added.

New Zealand and England will lock horns in the ODI series from September 16. The hosts defeated New Zealand in the T20I series 2-1 on Thursday. England squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole. Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

