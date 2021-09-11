Left Menu

Tennis-Nadal recovering after treatment on foot problem

Nadal announced last month ahead of the U.S. Open that the recurring foot injury would not allow him to compete for the rest of the year. In an Instagram the 35-year-old Spaniard, ranked fifth in the world, said he had completed his treatment. A source close to Nadal's team said the left-handed player did not undergo surgery.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 16:17 IST
Tennis-Nadal recovering after treatment on foot problem
Tennis player Rafael Nadal (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Rafa Nadal said on Saturday that he was recovering at home after receiving treatment in Barcelona for the foot problem that forced him to cut short his 2021 campaign.

The 20-times major winner suffered back issues at the start of the season before pulling out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics. Nadal announced last month ahead of the U.S. Open that the recurring foot injury would not allow him to compete for the rest of the year.

In an Instagram post the 35-year-old Spaniard, ranked fifth in the world, said he had completed his treatment. A source close to Nadal's team said the left-handed player did not undergo surgery. "I can tell you I was in Barcelona with my team and medical team to have a treatment to my foot which will need a few days of rest and some weeks out of action," he said.

"I'm already home and starting the recovery." Nadal, who was diagnosed with the foot problem in 2005, said he was trying a different type of treatment this time to try to fix the issue so he can continue his career for a few more years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021