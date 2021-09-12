Left Menu

Motorcycling-Bagnaia claims maiden MotoGP win after battle with Marquez at Aragon GP

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 18:24 IST
Motorcycling-Bagnaia claims maiden MotoGP win after battle with Marquez at Aragon GP
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Pole sitter Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati held off a spirited challenge from Honda's Marc Marquez to win his first MotoGP race at the Aragon Grand Prix on Sunday.

Marquez piled on the pressure and tried to overtake Bagnaia seven times with three laps to go but the Italian took the position right back by lunging on the inside each and every time in an epic battle for victory.

World champion Joan Mir of Suzuki finished third while championship leader Fabio Quartararo, who started third on the grid, had a poor start and eventually finished eighth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021