Left Menu

Rallying-Rovanpera wins Acropolis Rally for Toyota

Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera won the Acropolis Rally on Sunday with French team mate Sebastien Ogier finishing third and stretching his world championship lead to 44 points with three rounds remaining. Ogier now has 180 points to Evans on 136, Neuville on 130 and Rovanpera on 129. Finland is the next round on Oct. 1-3.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 12-09-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 18:41 IST
Rallying-Rovanpera wins Acropolis Rally for Toyota
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Greece

Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera won the Acropolis Rally on Sunday with French teammate Sebastien Ogier finishing third and stretching his world championship lead to 44 points with three rounds remaining. The win was the second of 20-year-old Rovanpera's career and he beat Hyundai's Estonian Ott Tanak by 42.1 seconds after leading for most of the event.

Rovanpera also won the final Power Stage for a bonus five points, with Toyota's Elfyn Evans taking four and Ogier, who had been 38 points clear of Evans before the Greek round, three points for third. Hyundai's Thierry Neuville added two extra points from that stage and Tanak one for the fifth.

The Lamia-based rally was making its return to the calendar for the first time since 2003. Ogier now has 180 points to Evans on 136, Neuville on 130 and Rovanpera on 129.

Finland is the next round on Oct. 1-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021