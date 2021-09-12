Motor racing-Hamilton and Verstappen collide and crash out of Italian GP

Formula One title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided and crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday.

Mercedes' seven times world champion Hamilton had pitted and returned alongside Red Bull's championship leader, with the pair colliding at the chicane and Verstappen's car wedged on top of the Briton's in the gravel.

Both drivers stepped out and the safety car was deployed.

