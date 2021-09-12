Left Menu

Manchester United return 'best decision' : Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo stated that moving back to Manchester United is the "best decision" he has made.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 12-09-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 20:16 IST
Manchester United return 'best decision' : Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: Twitter/Manchester United). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Cristiano Ronaldo stated that moving back to Manchester United is the "best decision" he has made. The Portuguese star made a phenomenal return to Old Trafford as he found the back of the net twice during the 4-1 win against Newcastle United on Saturday.

"It's the best decision I've made. It was the right time," Ronaldo said in an interview with Telefoot, as per Goal.com. "I want to make history, help Manchester to have great results and win trophies," he added. Ronaldo's first since returning to M16 was a true poacher's effort. Following a powerful strike from Mason Greenwood, the 36-year-old was there to pounce on the rebound as he sent the Reds ahead against the Magpies in first-half stoppage time.

After the Magpies equalised through Javier Manquillo ten minutes into the second half, Cristiano did what he does best once again just after the hour-mark. The United's new No. 7 got his second of the match after hitting the shot through Woodman's legs in front of the Stretford End as Reds went 2-1 ahead. Then, Bruno Fernandes also joined the Portuguese party at Old Trafford as he took a pass from Paul Pogba and hammered into the top corner from 25 yards to make it 3-1 with 10 minutes remaining. Jesse Lingard came on to curl in a fourth in stoppage time as United went top of the table with 10 points. Newcastle sits 19th on one point. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global
4
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021