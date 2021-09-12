Left Menu

Atlético rallies late to win in Griezmann's return

Thomas Lemar scored deep into stoppage time as Atltico Madrid rallied to a 2-1 win at Espanyol in the Spanish league on Sunday in the return of Antoine Griezmann.Griezmann had a lackluster performance in his first match back on loan from Barcelona, being substituted early in the second half.

Atlético rallies late to win in Griezmann's return
Thomas Lemar scored deep into stoppage time as Atlético Madrid rallied to a 2-1 win at Espanyol in the Spanish league on Sunday in the return of Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann had a lackluster performance in his first match back on loan from Barcelona, being substituted early in the second half. Atlético salvaged the victory with Yannick Carrasco scoring in the 79th and Lemar in the ninth minute of injury time.

Lemar got the winner with a shot from inside the area after an assist by Carrasco. The ball found the net after deflecting off the goalkeeper's hand and the crossbar.

Raúl de Tomás had put the hosts ahead with a header in the 40th.

The rematch had 10 minutes of stoppage time after it was interrupted for a drinking break along with a couple of video reviews.

Griezmann was replaced in the 58th by João Félix, who hadn't played this season because of an injury.

Griezmann is back with Atlético on a one-year loan from Barcelona, where he never met the high expectations of his 2019 transfer from Atlético for 120 million euros ($142 million). He had played five seasons under Atlético coach Diego Simeone before that.

Real Madrid later hosts Celta Vigo as it returns to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium after 18 months.

