Left Menu

Soccer-Marmoush's debut goal gives Stuttgart 1-1 draw with Frankfurt

Filip Kostic came off the bench to score with a superb solo effort for Frankfurt in the 79th minute, picking up a pass from Djibril Sow and flashing a shot across the keeper and in at the far post to give his side the lead. Frankfurt looked set to collect their first league win of the season when Stuttgart's Waldemar Anton was shown a straight red card in the 82nd minute for pulling down Rafael Borre, who was through on goal, just outside the box.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 12-09-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 21:11 IST
Soccer-Marmoush's debut goal gives Stuttgart 1-1 draw with Frankfurt
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Germany

Omar Marmoush scored a late goal on his debut for 10-man VfB Stuttgart as they snatched a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in a pulsating Bundesliga encounter on Sunday. Filip Kostic came off the bench to score with a superb solo effort for Frankfurt in the 79th minute, picking up a pass from Djibril Sow and flashing a shot across the keeper and in at the far post to give his side the lead.

Frankfurt looked set to collect their first league win of the season when Stuttgart's Waldemar Anton was shown a straight red card in the 82nd minute for pulling down Rafael Borre, who was through on goal, just outside the box. However, the 22-year-old Marmoush had other ideas, firing home the rebound from his own shot in the 88th minute, and though Frankfurt had a shot hit the crossbar in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Stuttgart held on for a point.

Stuttgart rise to 10th in the table on four points after four games, while Frankfurt are 14th on three points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global
4
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021