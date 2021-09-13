Left Menu

Soccer-Marmoush's debut goal gives Stuttgart 1-1 draw with Frankfurt

Omar Marmoush scored a late goal on his debut for 10-man VfB Stuttgart as they snatched a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt in a pulsating Bundesliga encounter on Sunday. Filip Kostic came off the bench to score with a superb solo effort for Frankfurt in the 79th minute, picking up a pass from Djibril Sow and flashing a shot across goalkeeper Florian Mueller and in at the far post to give his side the lead.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 01:08 IST
Soccer-Marmoush's debut goal gives Stuttgart 1-1 draw with Frankfurt

Omar Marmoush scored a late goal on his debut for 10-man VfB Stuttgart as they snatched a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt in a pulsating Bundesliga encounter on Sunday.

Filip Kostic came off the bench to score with a superb solo effort for Frankfurt in the 79th minute, picking up a pass from Djibril Sow and flashing a shot across goalkeeper Florian Mueller and in at the far post to give his side the lead. Frankfurt looked set to collect their first league win of the season when Stuttgart's Waldemar Anton was shown a straight red card in the 82nd minute for pulling down Rafael Borre, who was through on goal, just outside the box.

However, the 22-year-old Marmoush had other ideas, firing home the rebound from his own shot in the 88th and, though Frankfurt hit the crossbar in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Stuttgart held on for a point. Stuttgart rise to 10th in the table on four points after four games, while Frankfurt are 15th on three points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
2
Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
4
Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021