MLB roundup: Yankees chase down Mets on 9/11 anniversary

Aaron Judge hit two homers Saturday night, including the game-tying, two-run blast in the eighth, and Andrew Velazquez scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error by Javier Baez as the New York Yankees edged the host New York Mets, 8-7. The Yankees snapped a seven-game losing streak and remained tied for the second American League wild-card spot with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays, who entered Saturday a half-game back of the Yankees, swept a doubleheader from the Baltimore Orioles.

Golf-American Horschel wins PGA title, Wiesberger earns Ryder Cup debut

American Billy Horschel birdied the 18th hole to claim the BMW PGA Championship title in a tense finish on Sunday in a tournament with huge implications for Europe's Ryder Cup team. Horschel was tied for first in a group on -18 as he stood over his third shot at the par-five 18th at Wentworth but produced a sensational wedge for a nailed-on birdie to complete a sizzling round of seven-under 65.

Tennis-Veterans Stosur, Zhang win doubles title at U.S. Open

Experience triumphed over youth as Australian Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai of China beat Americans Coco Gauff and Caty McNally 6-3 3-6 6-3 in a tightly fought U.S. Open women's doubles final on Sunday. The duo, who also won together at the Australian Open in 2019, produced a near-flawless first set with just two unforced errors, compared to 10 from Gauff and McNally, who were competing in their first-ever Grand Slam final.

Tennis-Raducanu, Fernandez mark depth of women's game, signal enticing future

With Serena Williams pulling out due to fitness issues even before a ball had been hit and Naomi Osaka and Ash Barty dispatched in the third round, a loss of interest in the women's singles draw at this year's U.S. Open was palpable. But no one could have predicted that it would be left to two teenagers -- ranked 150th and 73rd in the world -- to create the kind of frenzied hype in women's tennis as seen over the past fortnight with their fascinating journeys to Saturday's final.

Factbox-Tennis-List of U.S. Open men's singles champions

List of U.S. Open men's singles champions since the Open Era began in 1968: 2021 - Daniil Medvedev (Russia) beat Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-4 6-4 6-4

Soccer-Chelsea, Brighton and Arsenal win big as Spurs beat Man City in WSL

Newcomers Leicester City lost 3-1 to Manchester United in their first FA Women's Super League home game as Manchester City crashed to a controversial 2-1 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's late kickoff. City took an early lead, but Spurs equalised against the run of play and got a late winner through an own goal, although there was a clear handball by Tottenham's Rosella Ayane in the build-up that was missed by the officials.

Tennis-Medvedev wins U.S. Open to end Djokovic calendar Grand Slam bid

Novak Djokovic's bid for a record 21st major title that would have completed the calendar-year Grand Slam collapsed at the final hurdle in a stunning 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat by Russian Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final on Sunday. Medvedev, playing in his third major final, at last hoisted a Grand Slam trophy while avenging a straight sets defeat by Djokovic earlier this year in the Australian Open final.

Motor racing-Verstappen penalised for crash, Hamilton saved by halo

Lewis Hamilton said he felt fortunate to be alive after a collision with Formula One title rival Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday. Stewards handed Red Bull's championship leader Verstappen a three place grid penalty for the next round in Russia after his car landed on top of Hamilton's Mercedes, with the rear tyre hitting the champion's head.

Tennis-De Groot claims first wheelchair golden slam with win at U.S. Open

Diede de Groot became the first player to complete the golden slam in wheelchair tennis after winning all four majors and the Paralympic gold medal, completing the feat by winning the U.S. Open final on Sunday. The Dutch top seed beat Japan's second seed Yui Kamiji 6-3 6-2 in the women's match at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in what was a repeat of the gold medal match at the Tokyo Paralympic Games earlier this month.

Factbox-Tennis-U.S. Open men's singles champion Daniil Medvedev

Factbox on Daniil Medvedev, who defeated world number one Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-4 6-4 in the U.S. Open final on Sunday to win his first Grand Slam title. Age: 25

