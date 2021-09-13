RCB's Twitter account restored hours after getting 'compromised'

Left Menu

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Twitter account was restored hours after getting hacked.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Twitter account was restored hours after getting hacked. RCB on Monday confirmed that the side's Twitter account was 'compromised' but the franchise has managed to get the access back.

"Dear 12th Man Army, our Twitter account was compromised a few hours ago and we have now managed to get the access back. We condemn the tweet that the hackers put out and we do not endorse any content from that tweet, which we have now deleted. We regret the inconvenience caused," RCB tweeted. Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj arrived in Dubai on Sunday ahead of the resumption of the IPL 2021

The duo is undergoing six-day mandatory quarantine and then they both will join the team bubble in Dubai. Earlier, ANI had reported that RCB would be arranging a charter flight to get Kohli and Siraj into Dubai on Sunday morning.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians. The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league. (ANI)

