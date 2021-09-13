Replacement players have great skillsets, excited to see them with whole group, says Kohli

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli feels the upcoming months are going to be important for the IPL side and Team India considering the T20 World Cup. Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj arrived in Dubai on Sunday after the Manchester Test against England was cancelled.

The duo is undergoing six-day mandatory quarantine and then they both will join the team bubble in Dubai ahead of the resumption of the IPL 202. "Unfortunate how we ended up being here early but with COVID in place, things are very uncertain, so anything can happen at any time," said Kohli in a video posted on RCB Twitter.

"Hopefully, we are able to maintain a good strong, secure environment here and have a quality IPL and onto the World Cup. So now, heading into the T20 phase, I think it is going to be an exciting phase and a very important one for us at RCB and for the Indian team at the World Cup as well," he added. RCB brought in Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga as a replacement for Australia's Adam Zampa. Other replacements for RCB are Dushmantha Chameera for Daniel Sams, left-arm quick George Garton for Kane Richardson, and Tim David for New Zealand's Finn Allen.

Further speaking about the new addition in the squad, Kohli said, "The replacement players have great skillsets, especially in these conditions. Excited to see them with the whole group and to resume a very good season that we started last time around." On the other hand, Siraj said, "I'm joining RCB family after so many days, really excited for the IPL. We are in a good position on the points table so it will be a lot of fun."

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians. The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league. (ANI)

