Soccer-Russia's Fernandes retires from international duty

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-09-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 17:53 IST
Brazilian-born Mario Fernandes is retiring from the Russian national team to focus on his club career, he said on Monday. "I am turning 31 this week and my injuries have become more frequent as I have gotten older," Fernandes said in comments carried by the website of the Russian Football Union.

"This has made it difficult to play for the national team and my club at the same time." The right back played one friendly for Brazil in 2014 before switching allegiance to Russia when he joined CSKA Moscow.

Fernandes earned 33 caps for Russia and scored five goals.

