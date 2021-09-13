The following are the top stories at 2115 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-GANGULY-INTERVIEW We want rescheduled Test to be ''fifth'' of series and not one off: Sourav Ganguly By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The proposed ''standalone'' Test between India and England should be treated as the series-deciding fifth match that was cancelled last week owing to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly told PTI on Monday and ruled out the possibility of it being treated as a one-off game.

SPO-CRI-IPL-GAMBHIR We haven't seen the best of KL Rahul yet: Gambhir New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir expects K L Rahul to have a stupendous IPL campaign when the league resumes later this week as he believes that the big-hitter's best has not yet been seen despite an average of over 50 in the last three seasons.

SPO-TENNIS-IND-PAK From vegetarian food to extra security, Pakistan taking extra care of India's budding tennis players By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) From arranging vegetarian food to booking practice courts without asking and beefed up security, Pakistan is ''going out of their way'' to make the eight-member Indian tennis contingent feel ''special'' in Islamabad, which is playing host to the Asian U-12 ITF regional qualifying event. SPO-CRI-PAINE-SURGERY Tim Paine to undergo neck surgery before Ashes Melbourne, Sep 13 (PTI) Australia Test captain Tim Paine is set to undergo a surgery on Tuesday to get rid of a nagging neck pain ahead of the Ashes series against England in December.

SPO-CRI-PAK-IND-RAMIZ Impossible right now but we are not in hurry: new PCB chief Ramiz Raja on bilateral cricket with India Lahore, Sep 13 (PTI) Newly-elected Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja on Monday said resumption of bilateral assignments with India is ''impossible right now'' and he is ''not in a hurry'' for it either as his focus is solely on his country's domestic circuit at this point.

SPO-ATH-AFI-HOHN Javelin throw coach Uwe Hohn out, AFI says it is hiring two new coaches Jaipur, Sep 13 (PTI) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Monday announced the end of its association with national chief javelin coach Uwe Hohn, saying it is ''not happy'' with his performance and will hire two new foreign coaches soon.

SPO-ATH-AFI-SREESHANKAR AFI sacks long jumper Sreeshankar's coach after Tokyo debacle Jaipur, Sep 13 (PTI) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Monday said it has sacked long jumper M Sreeshankar's coach, his father S Murali, owing to the youngster's disappointing Tokyo Olympics performance.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KOHLI Unfortunate we ended up in IPL early, hopefully we can maintain strong, bio-secure environment: Kohli Dubai, Sep 13 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli said it is unfortunate to ''end up here early'' for the IPL after a COVID-19 outbreak led to the cancellation of the fifth Test against England and hoped for a ''secure'' bio-bubble in the league to tackle the ''uncertain'' times.

SPO-CRI-PAK-COACHES-APPOINTMENT Pakistan appoint Hayden, Philander as coaches for T20 World Cup Lahore, Sep 13 (PTI) Former Australia Test opener Matthew Hayden and ex-South Africa pacer Vernon Philander have been appointed as coaches of the Pakistan team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE, the board announced on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-REPLACEMENT Uncapped Ben Dwarshuis replaces Woakes in Delhi Capitals squad Dubai, Sep 13 (PTI) Uncapped Australian fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis was on Monday named as Chris Woakes' replacement in the Delhi Capitals squad for the second half of the Indian Premier League starting here on September 19.

SPO-CRI-KUMBLE-TECHNOLOGY There will be more technological influence on decision making in future: Kumble Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) Former India captain Anil Kumble believes that technology will have more and more influence on decision making as no player would be able to disregard the presence of ''data intelligence'' going into the future.

SPO-CRI-ICC-AWARDS Joe Root, Ireland women's star Richardson win ICC Players of the Month awards for August Dubai, Sep 13 (PTI) England captain Joe Root pipped Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi to claim the International Cricket Council's Player of the Month honours for August following his batting heroics in the recent Test series against India.

SPO-CRI-RAMIZ-LD PCB Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja formally elected as PCB chairman Lahore, Sep 13 (PTI) Former captain Ramiz Raja was on Monday unanimously elected as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a three-year term, succeeding Ehsan Mani who stepped down from the post last month.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR In-form Shubhankar fires 66 to grab top-10 finish at high-profile BMW PGA Wentworth (UK), Sep 13 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma fired a six-under 66, his best of the week, to finish Tied-ninth at the 2021 BMW PGA Championship, here.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-FIXTURE Mohun Bagan to meet Blasters in ISL opener on Nov 19, Kolkata derby on Nov 27 Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) ATK Mohun Bagan will clash with Kerala Blasters FC in the season-opening clash of the Indian Super League on November 19 and then take on SC East Bengal in the first derby, a week later, the organiser announced on Monday.

