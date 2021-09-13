Left Menu

New PCB chief Ramiz orders increase in monthly retainers of domestic players

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 13-09-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 22:11 IST
Hours after becoming the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, former captain Ramiz Raja has ordered a 100,000 rupees increase in the monthly retainers of all domestic players.

The pay increase will be given to 192 players with domestic contracts with immediate effect, the PCB said.

The increase in the monthly retainers will now allow domestic players in first class and grade-11 competitions to earn between 140,000 to 250,000 per month.

The PCB said the new chairman ordering a pay rise for players in all categories means those in the lowest D category will see an increase of around 250 percent in their monthly retainers.

''It is our duty to care for our cricketers and continue to take measures which strengthen our system,'' Ramiz said.

''This will also play a role in ending any uncertainty surrounding the current cricket structure; the welfare of present and former cricketers is paramount to me.'' The new chairman also said that the board would soon launch a Under-19 T20 league to strengthen the age-group structure and ensure that young cricketers are fully equipped for the modern-day game.

Ramiz also promised a big improvement in the quality of pitches in domestic cricket, insisting that bowlers have to work hard to get wickets and batsmen are given conditions where they can make big scores.

