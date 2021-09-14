Left Menu

Soccer-Townsend and Gray give Everton cutting edge

Everton manager Rafa Benitez hailed new signings Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray as they both scored in a 3-1 victory against Burnley on Monday to maintain his side's impressive start to the new campaign. We are looking to build a fortress here. "Both Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have quality and are good pros.

Reuters | Liverpool | Updated: 14-09-2021 04:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 04:00 IST
Soccer-Townsend and Gray give Everton cutting edge
  • Country:
  • Australia

Everton manager Rafa Benitez hailed new signings Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray as they both scored in a 3-1 victory against Burnley on Monday to maintain his side's impressive start to the new campaign. The hosts, without the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin, were struggling and trailing 1-0 to Ben Mee's goal before three goals in six minutes turned the match on its head.

Winger Townsend, signed on a free transfer from Crystal Palace, produced a pinpoint cross to set up Michael Keane's headed equaliser and the former Crystal Palace winger then struck a sensational left-foot shot to put Everton ahead. Gray completed the turnaround when he slotted home after latching on to a pass by Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Everton have now scored 10 goals in four games and are level on 10 points with leaders Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. "When we scored our goal, we had more confidence, played 4-3-3, created more chances and could have scored more goals," Benitez said. "Really pleased with the connection between the team and the fans. We are looking to build a fortress here.

"Both Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have quality and are good pros. They are keen to learn, even Andros at his age. The main thing in this team, everyone said we needed wingers. "Today Richarlison did a great job also and the two wingers helped the striker do better."

Former Leicester City winger Gray has now scored in each of his last three appearances since joining from Bayer Leverkusen and his price tag of 1.7 million pounds looks to be a bargain. While it was a satisfying night in the end for Everton, Burnley's poor start continues and they have only one point from their opening games, sitting in 18th place.

"A poor reaction to us scoring. We let them creep into the game and then a mad six minutes follow. You have to make things happen," manager Sean Dyche said. "I think it is a really good away performance until they score. My big feeling is we are way wiser than that six minutes. That is something we have to learn from."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021