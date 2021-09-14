Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Zalatoris 'over the moon' at being PGA Tour rookie of the year

Will Zalatoris was named PGA Tour rookie of the year on Monday in a vote by his peers following a season in which he counted a Masters runner-up showing among his eight top-10 finishes. Zalatoris was selected for the Arnold Palmer Award over South African Garrick Higgo, making the 25-year-old American the first PGA Tour special temporary member to win rookie of the year honors since Charles Howell III in 2001.

MLB roundup: Max Scherzer gets 3,000th strikeout in Dodgers win

Max Scherzer allowed one hit over eight innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-0 win against the visiting San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon, completing the three-game sweep. Scherzer took a perfect game into the eighth inning before Eric Hosmer pulled a double just out of the reach of right fielder Mookie Betts with one out. It was the only baserunner Scherzer allowed.

Simone Biles to testify before Senate panel over FBI's missteps in Nassar probe

Olympic champion Simone Biles will be one of several renowned gymnasts who will testify before a U.S. Senate panel this week, as it explores how the FBI botched its investigation into disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Monday. Along with Biles, other renowned gymnasts who will appear before the panel include McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols, and Aly Raisman.

Soccer-CONCACAF open to FIFA's biennial World Cup proposal

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) said on Monday it was open to the idea of a biennial World Cup, provided that it creates a more balanced structure for the game globally. CONCACAF said it recognised the merits of creating a new soccer calendar if it meant fewer international windows, less travel for players and more competitive games instead of friendlies.

NFL roundup: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs rally to edge Browns

Patrick Mahomes passed for 337 yards and three touchdowns, all in the second half, as the host Kansas City Chiefs didn't lead until the fourth quarter but edged the Cleveland Browns 33-29 on the first Sunday of the NFL season. Cleveland punter Jamie Gillan failed to handle a snap with 8:42 left in the fourth quarter, and the Chiefs tackled him for a fourth-down loss at the Browns' 15. Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce three plays later for an 8-yard touchdown and the winning score with 7:04 remaining.

Tennis - Medvedev, Tsitsipas book ATP Finals spots

Newly crowned U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas have joined top-ranked Novak Djokovic in qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals, the men's tour said on Monday. Medvedev became the latest major winner on Sunday when he ended Djokovic's quest for a record 21st major title that would have helped the Serbian become the first man to complete a calendar year Grand Slam in 52 years.

Raducanu can become one of world's most marketable athletes

Emma Raducanu's astonishing U.S. Open triumph could lead to a pot of gold worth around 20 million pounds ($27.7 million) over the next two years and that may be just the start, according to sports marketing experts. The 18-year-old Briton was almost unheard before reaching the fourth round at this year's Wimbledon, having earned around $40,000 since her senior debut three years ago.

Tennis-2021 WTA Finals moved from Shenzhen to Guadalajara

The season-ending WTA Finals will be held in Guadalajara, Mexico instead of Shenzhen, China this year and will begin on Nov. 8, the WTA Tour said on Monday. The WTA Finals, contested by the world's top eight singles players and eight doubles teams, was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennis-Raducanu title very special, says Murray

Andy Murray has described Emma Raducanu's U.S. Open title as "very special" after she became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title for 44 years on Saturday. Nine years after Murray won the first of his three Grand Slam titles at the U.S. Open, 18-year-old Raducanu stunned the tennis world by beating fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in Flushing Meadows.

Tennis-Djokovic denied as stars are born on New York stage

The coronation of new champions Emma Raducanu and Daniil Medvedev left tennis fans salivating at the prospect of what is to come as the curtain dropped on Grand Slam tennis for another year at the end of the U.S. Open on Sunday. The fans were back at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center after last year's COVID-19-enforced lockout and they witnessed drama worthy of any stage at the Broadway theatres only a few miles away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)