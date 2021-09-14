Left Menu

ISL: East Bengal will be ready for Kolkata derby, says coach Manuel Diaz

SC East Bengal's new head coach Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz is ready for one of the most awaited games in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL) - against their arch-rivals and last season's finalists ATK Mohun Bagan.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-09-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 20:10 IST
ISL: East Bengal will be ready for Kolkata derby, says coach Manuel Diaz
Manuel Diaz (Photo: SC East Bengal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SC East Bengal's new head coach Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz is ready for one of the most awaited games in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL) - against their arch-rivals and last season's finalists ATK Mohun Bagan. The Red and Gold Brigade and the Mariners go head-to-head on November 27 in the first Kolkata derby of the season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. In what was their debut season in the ISL in 2020-21, SC East Bengal, under Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, finished ninth on the points table with just three wins in 20 games. They lost both their derbies against Antonio Lopez Habas' ATK Mohun Bagan -- another debutant team - 2-0 and 3-1.

"I know all the talk is around the derby which is the second game for us. Although we will have only a short time to prepare, I respect the emotions of the fans and all I can say is, we will be ready," Diaz said after the league rolled out the fixtures for the first 11 rounds on Monday. SC East Bengal open their campaign against Jamshedpur FC on November 21 and the 53-year-old Spaniard, who has coached Real Madrid's B and C teams in the past, said they will prepare well going into the game against Owen Coyle's team. Last season the Kolkata-based team performed admirably against Jamshedpur FC, having drawn the first game and won the second.

"The fixture list is quite tight, and games will come at us thick and fast. We will prepare well ahead of our first encounter against Jamshedpur FC," Diaz said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021