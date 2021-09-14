Left Menu

Soccer-FIFPRO criticises 'flawed process' as FIFA looks at biennial World Cup

Global players' union FIFPRO called for reforms to the international soccer calendar to address the need for a reduced workload for players after FIFA announced a feasibility study into making the World Cup a biennial event.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 20:16 IST
Soccer-FIFPRO criticises 'flawed process' as FIFA looks at biennial World Cup

Global players' union FIFPRO called for reforms to the international soccer calendar to address the need for a reduced workload for players after FIFA announced a feasibility study into making the World Cup a biennial event. FIFPRO said any expansion of the calendar must include proper safeguards for players' health and that the reforms should facilitate the development of both men's and women's soccer.

"Proposals isolating further expansions such as a biennial World Cup – as well as other competition reforms under discussion – are inadequate in the absence of solutions for existing problems," FIFPRO said in a statement https://www.fifpro.org/en/industry/fifpro-calls-for-proper-negotiation-on-reforms-of-international-match-calendar on Tuesday. "Without the agreement of the players, who bring all competitions to life on the pitch, no such reforms will have the required legitimacy. The current debate once again follows a flawed process and approach."

FIFPRO general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann said any plans to expand competitions must integrate the views of players. "The lack of genuine dialogue and trust between institutions in football blocks the game's ability to build more resilience after a painful pandemic, but rather we keep reverting to the same old habits of conflict," he added.

"It is also once more frustrating that the specific and fundamental impact on the women's game is debated as a side-product rather than its own legitimate process with unique needs and opportunities." FIFA's proposal to hold the men's and women's World Cups every two years instead of four has received mixed responses from its confederations.

European soccer's governing body UEFA rejected the idea with its president Aleksander Ceferin warning that European nations could boycott the World Cup https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/uefa-chief-ceferin-threatens-world-cup-boycott-if-new-plans-go-ahead-2021-09-09 if it became a biennial event while South America's CONMEBOL said it was "highly unviable" https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/south-america-comes-out-against-idea-biennial-world-cup-2021-09-10. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) welcomed the feasibility study while the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) recognised the merits of creating a new calendar.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe said the discussions should continue "in an open minded manner".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021