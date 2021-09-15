Soccer-Lukaku earns Chelsea narrow win over Zenit

Romelu Lukaku opened his Champions League account for Chelsea as his powerful header earned the holders an unconvincing 1-0 victory over Zenit St Petersburg at Stamford Bridge in their Group H opener on Tuesday.

It had been an uncomfortable night for the defending champions against a well-organised Russian side but in the 69th minute the big-money striker Lukaku broke the deadlock with a header straight from the centre forward's handbook. Chelsea were hardly convincing, however, and Thomas Tuchel's side did not even manage a shot on target in a pedestrian first half.

They did improve in a far more entertaining second period in which Zenit looked capable of springing a surprise. But all that mattered in the end for a raucous Stamford Bridge crowd was that another European campaign began with three points, maintaining the club's impressive start to the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)