You have been champion cricketer: Rohit as Malinga retires

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma labelled Lasith Malinga as a 'champion cricketer' as the Sri Lankan pacer announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. "Mali, you have been a champion cricketer. Well done on your wonderful career. Best wishes ahead," tweeted Rohit.

Rohit and Malinga had shared the dressing room for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians. Suryakumar Yadav also wished Malinga luck for future endeavours. "Congratulations on such an outstanding career, filled with glory @ninety9sl. Wish you all the happiness and success as you enter this new chapter. #Malingaaaa," tweeted Suryakumar.

Sri Lanka's 2014 T20 World Cup-winning captain Lasith Malinga had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. "Today is a very special day for me, I want to thank each and everyone who has supported me and blessed me throughout my T20 career," said Malinga on his official YouTube channel.

Malinga also thanked team members and officials of Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC), Mumbai Indians, Melbourne Stars, Kent Cricket, Rangpur Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Maratha Arabians, and Montreal Tigers. "While Playing with you all, I got many experiences throughout my cricketing injury. And I will share it [experience] with young cricketers in the future," he added.

Notably, in January, Lasith Malinga had retired from franchise cricket. The Sri Lankan speedster, then informed his decision to the Mumbai Indians management, making himself unavailable for the champion side's retention wish list. Malinga made his Test debut against Australia in July 2004. 16 days after his Test debut, Malinga played his first match in ODI cricket.

Known for his toe-crushing yorkers, Malinga has taken 4 wickets off 4 consecutive balls twice in international cricket. Malinga, who finished with 107 wickets in the shortest format, made his T20I debut against England in June 2006. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)