Left Menu

FACTBOX-Tennis-Records held by Novak Djokovic

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 16:49 IST
FACTBOX-Tennis-Records held by Novak Djokovic
Image Credit: Twitter(@DjokerNole)

Following is a selection of records held by world number one Novak Djokovic: * Most Grand Slam titles won (20 - tied with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal)

* Most number of weeks as the world number one (338) * Only player in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slam titles at least twice

* Most Australian Open titles (nine) * Most Grand Slam finals reached (31 - tied with Federer)

* Only player to reach at least nine semi-finals at all four Grand Slams * Only player to reach at least six finals at each Grand Slam

* Most numbers of ATP Masters titles won (36 - tied with Nadal) * Only player to win all nine ATP Masters tournaments twice

* Only player to win six ATP Masters titles in a single season (2015) * Won 31 consecutive matches at ATP Master tournaments

* Only player to win the season-ending ATP Finals four years in a row (2012-2015) * Beat all top 10 players in a single season (2015)

* Most ATP Player of the Year awards (six - tied with Pete Sampras)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021