PVL, a new volleyball league, to start soon in India

In a bid to promote the sport in the country, a six team franchise-based tournament, named Prime Volleyball League PVL, is set to be launched in India soon.In line with top international leagues like the NBA, the tournament will operate with a model in which franchise owners are also stakeholders in the organisation of the league.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-09-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 17:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
In a bid to promote the sport in the country, a six-team franchise-based tournament, named Prime Volleyball League (PVL), is set to be launched in India soon.

In line with top international leagues like the NBA, the tournament will operate with a model in which franchise owners are also stakeholders in the organization of the league. The first edition of PVL will feature six teams -- Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, and Bengaluru Torpedoes. The league will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Network and will be exclusively marketed by Baseline Ventures, the leading sports marketing firm in the nation. Fantasy games leaders A23 have been signed as ''Powered By'' sponsors in a multi-year deal.

Speaking about the development, Joy Bhattacharya, CEO of, PVL said, ''We have already seen the quality of talent in the country, we endeavor to provide this talent the right kind of platform to grow. ''This kind of structure, where franchisees are committed for the long term allows the game to grow in a sustained manner, and that is the best thing possible for Indian volleyball.'' The League will shortly be announcing the dates for the auction and the schedule for the coming season, a statement from the organizers read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

