Soccer-Atletico draw with Porto as VAR denies visitors

Taremi bundled the ball into the net in the 80th minute from the floor after a mix up between Atletico defender Renan Lodi and goalkeeper Jan Oblak but the goal was ruled out as the Iranian forward had handled the ball as he slid to the ground. Porto defender Chancel Mbemba was shown a straight red card deep in injury time for hauling down Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez fizzed the resulting free kick inches over the bar.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 16-09-2021 02:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 02:39 IST
Atletico Madrid drew 0-0 at home to Porto in a cagey opening Champions League Group B game on Wednesday, the Spaniards spared defeat when a VAR review overturned a late goal from visiting striker Mehdi Taremi. Taremi bundled the ball into the net in the 80th minute from the floor after a mix up between Atletico defender Renan Lodi and goalkeeper Jan Oblak but the goal was ruled out as the Iranian forward had handled the ball as he slid to the ground.

Porto defender Chancel Mbemba was shown a straight red card deep in injury time for hauling down Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez fizzed the resulting free kick inches over the bar. The Uruguayan had also gone close to breaking the deadlock late in the first half with a free kick which cleared the wall but went narrowly above the bar.

