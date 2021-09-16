Left Menu

Neeraj Goyat to compete in Amir Khan promoted fight night in Dubai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 17:29 IST
Neeraj Goyat to compete in Amir Khan promoted fight night in Dubai
  • Country:
  • India

Indian boxers, including the experienced Neeraj Goyat, will be seen in action at a 'Fight Night' promoted by British star Amir Khan on October 16 in Dubai.

The event is being organised by Super Boxing League (SBL) in association with the World Boxing Council (WBC).

''The event, sponsored by Savy Capital, the crypto community partners, Bybit and Roy Blackstone, will for the very first time interweave the world's fastest-growing crypto community with the world's oldest and most efficient combat sport in the world,'' a press release from the organisers stated.

''One of the youngest crypto traders in the world, RookieXBT will engage in an intimate showdown with the world-renowned crypto investor Loomdart, contesting for the world's first-ever WBC Crypto Belt,'' it added.

The event is set to host its next season in India in 2022 that will embrace ''a hotly anticipated face-off between Amir Khan and Neeraj Goyat.'' Khan, SBL's Chairman and two-time world Champion and Olympic silver-medallist, expressed excitement about the event, noting that SBL is making history by being the first promotions organisation to partner with the crypto community. ''Crypto and boxing have a lot in common - striving for excellence, keeping one's composure in challenging circumstances, getting up after being knocked down, and being often misunderstood.

''After a rather trying period due to the pandemic, get ready and be prepared to witness high adrenaline action unlike anything you've seen before,'' he said.

''As the first-ever combat sports promoters to leap into the crypto space, SBL is eager to contribute to UAE's vision for a transformative future,'' added Bill Dosanjh, SBL's CEO.

Apart from Goyat, other Indian names like Chandni Mehra, Shivani Dahiya, Sandeep Kumar, Sachin Nautiyal, and Abdul Khan will also be competing against yet to be announced opponents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021