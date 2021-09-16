Left Menu

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 16-09-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 18:20 IST
Virat Kohli to quit national T20 captaincy after World T20
Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Virat Kohli on Thursday announced he will step down as India's T20 captain after the T20 World Cup in UAE but will continue to lead the side in ODIs and Test cricket.

''I've decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October,'' Kohli said in a statement posted on his Twitter page.

For some time, there has been speculation about Kohli's future as white-ball captain especially in the backdrop of Rohit Sharma's brilliant track record of winning five IPL titles for Mumbai Indians.

''Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all three formats and captaining regularly for last five to six years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI cricket,'' Kohli said in a statement on his Twitter page. ''I have given my everything to the Team during my time as T20 captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 captain and will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman moving forward,'' he further added.

The decision, Kohli said, was taken after consulting head coach Ravi Shastri, his heir apparent Rohit, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, and secretary Jay Shah.

The T20 World Cup starts on October 17.

