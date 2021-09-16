Left Menu

Kenyan court jails ex-sports minister for six years over graft

The East African nation enjoyed its most successful Olympics in Rio, winning six gold medals, six silvers and one bronze in track and field, but the performance was blighted by claims of corruption among senior government officials and team bosses. A magistrate's court in Nairobi found Hassan Wario, who was the sports minister at the time, guilty of abuse of office in connection with the loss of funds.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 16-09-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 18:35 IST
Kenyan court jails ex-sports minister for six years over graft
  • Country:
  • Kenya

A Kenyan court on Thursday sentenced a former sports minister to six years in prison after finding him guilty over the siphoning of funds meant for athletes in the Brazil Olympics five years ago. The East African nation enjoyed its most successful Olympics in Rio, winning six gold medals, six silvers and one bronze in track and field, but the performance was blighted by claims of corruption among senior government officials and team bosses.

A magistrate's court in Nairobi found Hassan Wario, who was the sports minister at the time, guilty of abuse of office in connection with the loss of funds. Issuing a ruling in the case that started in 2018, the court gave Wario, who was appointed Kenya's ambassador to Austria after serving in the cabinet, the alternative of paying a 3.6 million shillings ($32,742) fine to avoid going to jail.

Stephen Soi, who was the team leader and was tried alongside Wario, was found guilty of corruption and was sentenced to 10 years in prison or a fine of 103 million shillings. President Uhuru Kenyatta's government charged dozens of senior officials with various crimes in a crackdown against graft in 2018 and 2019.

The Wario case is among the first of those to be concluded. ($1 = 109.9500 Kenyan shillings)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021