Left Menu

Cricket-I'll be ready for Ashes series, says Australia captain Paine

Australia's Test captain Tim Paine is confident he will be ready for the start of the Ashes series against England in December following surgery to fix a bulging disc in his neck.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2021 06:43 IST | Created: 17-09-2021 06:43 IST
Cricket-I'll be ready for Ashes series, says Australia captain Paine

Australia's Test captain Tim Paine is confident he will be ready for the start of the Ashes series against England in December following surgery to fix a bulging disc in his neck. The 36-year-old had been suffering from severe pain down his left side caused by a pinched nerve and, on the advice of surgeons, underwent the procedure on Tuesday.

Paine said he hopes to return to full training by the end of October after a six-week recuperation period. "The precedent has been set, guys have got back from it reasonably quickly," he told SEN radio.

"We've been talking to all those players, their physios, their surgeons to track their rehab plans and get me back as quick as we can. "I'm pretty confident outside of that six weeks I'll be ready to go within a week. That gives me plenty of time (for the Ashes).

"I won't be as fit or as strong as I'd like to be. If I am moving freely, I'll give a good fist of it." The first test against England at the Gabba in Brisbane is scheduled to start on Dec. 8 and will be followed by four further matches in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

"I'm pretty happy with the decision," said Paine. "After the surgeon had a look in there, he said it was a good decision to get it done." The wicketkeeper-batsman, who took over as captain following Steve Smith's sacking in the wake of the 2018 Newlands ball-tampering scandal, said he had the operation in a bid to prolong his career beyond his Test playing days.

"I want to keep playing for Tasmania after my international career," he said. "To have it fixed and out of the way was the correct decision long term."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Xpeng-backed startup says to deliver flying cars in 2024; Chinese astronauts leave space station module for Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Xpeng-backed startup says to deliver flying cars in 20...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia COVID-19 cases rise but vaccination surge gives hope; U.S. administers 382.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia COVID-19 cases rise but vaccination surge giv...

 Global
3
Mumbai: Ex-Mr India contest winner tries to commit suicide

Mumbai: Ex-Mr India contest winner tries to commit suicide

 India
4
Google Meet adds new controls for Host management and Quick access

Google Meet adds new controls for Host management and Quick access

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021